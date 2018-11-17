“Rehana Fathima Gets a Red Carpet Welcome, Sasikala Teacher Dealt With Police”: BJP Leader Slams Kerala Govt’s Dual Stand

Earlier in the day, Hindu Aikya Vedi President KP Sasikala arrested by Kerala police en route to Sabarimala. The arrest is made at Marakkottam after refusing police orders to return back.
Hindu Aikya Vedi and Sabarimala Karma Samiti called for a state-wide Hartal in Kerala, protesting against arrest and it is in progress. Earlier, Swami Bhargavaram, Achara Samrakshana Samithy convenor was taken into preventive custody in the wake the prevailing tension in Sabarimala over young women’s entry in Sabarimala. Now BJP Leader Radhakrishna menon has responded to the arrest of Sasikala. He was speaking to a Malayalam channel and here is what he said:
Kerala high court had dismissed the plea for bail by Reshma Fathima with strong comments against her. Kerala Government had extended a red carpet welcome to someone like Rehana who was set out to make Sabarimala impure. But at the same time, someone like V.K Sasikala who went to Sabarimala with irumudi is being dealt with police and this is a brutal act against Ayyappa devotees. The conscience of the society will be awakened against this brutality. Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan is proving that he will be the last Communist Chief Minister of Kerala.”
