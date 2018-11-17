Reshma Nishanth Who was Geared up to Go Sabarimala Changes her Stand

While activists like Rehana Fathima and Trupti Desai had failed to gather any support from the public, thanks to their utter disregard for the customs and traditions of Sabarimala, Reshma Nishanth had cut a different picture. She was taking a proper 41 day fast, following all the customs of Sabarimala but it has been reported that Reshma has decided not to go Sabarimala now.

She had decided to take the train at 4 30 today and Police had promised her all support, but Reshma has withdrawn from her earlier decision to visit Sabarimala. It is not known at this point what led to her change of mind. It is likely that she was discouraged by all the protests that have happened near the temple and that she doesn’t want to aggravate the situation.

Earlier Reshma was at the receiving end of some social media attack alleging her for not strictly following the rules of fast. Facebook posts of her cooking fish and meat for her husband was found from her Fb page at a time when she was supposedly on her Mandala Vritham.