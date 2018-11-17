Latest Newscelebrities

Sara Ali Khan wants to marry this Bollywood actor

Nov 17, 2018, 10:15 am IST
Even before her big Bollywood debut, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan has garnered a huge fan following.

Sara Ali Khan, who is all set to make her debut with the movie Kedarnath.

The actress is quite busy these days with interviews and promotions of the film. In one of her interviews with a Radio channel, she made an honest confession.

When asked a question about her saying that she has a crush on Ranbir Kapoor she said that it was long ago but she can’t put it that way because it sounds rude. She also said that Karthik Aaryan is very cute. Check out the video in which Sara Ali Khan gets candid about Ranbir and Karthik.

