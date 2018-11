State Wide Hartal announced in Kerala today as a protest against the arrest of Hindi Aikya Vedi Kerala State President KP Sasikala. Hartal was called by Sabarimala Karma Samiti and Hindu Aikya Vedi. Hartal is from 6 am to 6 pm.

On Friday evening, Sasikala came to the Sabarimala temple and was stopped by the police at Marakkootam. Sasikala was arrested after refusing police orders to return back. She was detained for five hours before arresting.