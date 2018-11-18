KeralaLatest News

95% people of the Kerala state are against Sabarimala protests, says Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

RSS is trying to create clash at Kerala in the name of Sabarimala.

Nov 18, 2018, 07:32 pm IST
The protests staged by BJP to protect the rituals at Sabarimala have the support of only 5% people of the Kerala state,said CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan .

“95% people of the state are against these protests. RSS is staging these attacks because these people are keeping silence. These attacks can be fought only if these 95% people wake up”, said Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

“RSS is trying to create clash at Kerala in the name of Sabarimala. They are staging protests wherever the ministers go. RSS is attempting to create the atmosphere of a liberation movement in Lerala. BJP should remember that Kerala will not surrender to this. BJP is staging protests in the name of faith against the devotees. Hartal, that was observed on Saturday is an example to this”, said Kodyeri.

