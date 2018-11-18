BJP MLA demands construction of Ram Temple Without Further Delay

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Surendra Singh has said that Ram temple should be constructed and there should be no delay in this work. Talking to reporters, Singh said, “Bring new bill. God is bigger than the constitution. Being a legislator, I want to clearly say that God is beyond the constitution. It is a matter of faith. There should not be any delay in it. Ram temple should be constructed.

Many political groups have voiced for an ordinance on the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya after Supreme Court adjourned the Ayodhya title suit case hearing till next year.

On Diwali eve, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had asserted that the construction work for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will start very soon. He had earlier also called for an early resolution to the Ayodhya dispute.

Recently, Congress including other parties had tried to corner the ruling party on the Ram temple issue. The Congress had been accusing the BJP of raising the temple issue only when elections are around the corner.

The Babri Masjid, built by Mughal emperor Babur in Ayodhya in 1528, was, on December 6, 1992, razed to the ground allegedly by Hindu activists, claiming that the mosque was constructed after demolishing a Ram temple that originally stood there.

Earlier, a three-judge bench, by a 2:1 majority, refused to refer to a five-judge constitution bench the issue of reconsideration of the observations in its 1994 judgment that a mosque was not integral to Islam. The matter had arisen during the hearing of the Ayodhya land dispute.