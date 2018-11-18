Latest NewsIndia

Bus falls into gorge, 14 Killed, Several injured

Nov 18, 2018, 08:49 pm IST
At least 14 people lost their lives while 14 others were injured on Sunday when a bus fell into a 150-metre-deep gorge in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district.

The toll might further go up as some of the bodies are yet to be recovered.

According to Report, District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan has said that 12 of the deceased died on the spot while another person breathed his last at a local hospital.

The private-run bus was on its way to Vikas Nagar from Jankichatti in the district when it fell into the gorge near Damta, Chauhan said.

The injured persons have been shifted to AIIMS Rishikesh and the Himalayan Hospital at Jolly Grant.

Four of the injured were rushed to Dehradun in a chopper, report says.

The bus, after plunging into the gorge, landed a few metres from the Yamuna river.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat expressed grief at the loss of lives and asked the district administration to arrange for the treatment of the injured.

