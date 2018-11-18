Latest NewsIndiaScience

Delhi’s air quality swing between ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’

Nov 18, 2018, 08:50 pm IST
Less than a minute

The authorities explained that the air quality in the national capital oscillated between ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ categories on Sunday due to the increased pollutant-holding capacity of air after rainfall a few days back.

According to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR), the overall air quality index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 326, which comes under ‘very poor’ category.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed the overall AQI at 299, which falls in the ‘poor’ category. According to the data provided by the apex pollution control body, 14 areas in Delhi recorded ‘very poor’ air quality and another 14 recorded ‘poor’ air quality.

The PM2.5 particles in the air with a diameter of fewer than 2.5 micrometres level on Sunday was recorded at 153, while the PM10 level was recorded at 289, the CPCB data said.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

The SAFAR, in a report, said Delhi’s air quality is fluctuating between poor and very poor and it is expected to be in the very poor category in the next two days.

Tags

Related Articles

Jun 21, 2018, 11:51 am IST

After Meeting Rahul Gandhi, Kamal Hassan to Meet Sonia Gandhi

HOROSCOPE
Jul 8, 2018, 09:12 am IST

Find out what your stars say about your day!

untouched by human soul
May 17, 2017, 10:20 am IST

Untouched by human soul, but covered with 38 million pieces of garbage

full body check-up
Apr 29, 2018, 07:28 am IST

Get free body scan with this machine anywhere in Dubai

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close