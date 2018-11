Hundreds of devotees are protesting right now at Sabarimala. The people are gathered in the Nadapanthal are peacefully protesting against the regulations of police. The police blocked the devotees from staying at Malikappuram.

The top police officials including IG in charge of security at Sannidhhanam are negotiating with the devotees.

The police had imposed strict regulations in the morning also. From 12 to 2 pm they did not allow devotees to enter the Sannidhanam.