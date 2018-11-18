Human rights commission directs to arrange basic requirements at Sabarimala

Kerala state human rights commission said that basic facilities for the devotees should be arranged at Sabarimala.

Devaswom board commissioner, “DGP and secretary of local self-governing departments should involve in the matter directly. A report should be submitted to the human rights commission within two weeks”, said P Mohanadas, judicial member of the human right commission.

The commission also observed that violation of human rights occur at Sabarimala now. Even police officers do not have basic requirements there.

The action was taken on a complaint filed by Saleem Madavoor, national president of World Tantric Youth Janathadal.