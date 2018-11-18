OPPO A7 is Here and these are the Reasons Why You Should be Excited about It

Oppo has been catching everyone’s attention with some awesome phones recently and here is a new one. Dubbed Oppo A7 in China and Nepal. The company has launched the 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant in China, whereas, in Nepal, the device has been launched in the 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage option.

The biggest highlights of the Oppo A7 include a 6.2-inch FullView display with water drop notch, a huge battery and a refreshing matt-like finish at the rear panel.

The Oppo A7 has a 3.5mm audio jack, USB OTG support, and runs on the company’s ColorOS 5.2 skin.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor paired with Adreno 506 GPU. It comes with 3GB/4GB of RAM along with 32GB/64GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. The device runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo with the company’s own ColorOS 5.2 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,230mAh battery.

Oppo comes with Dual SIM connectivity as well as a dedicated microSD card slot. For optics, there is a 13-megapixel primary rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture and a secondary 2-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture.