Sabarimala: Ramesh Chennithala Makes an Important Demand to Govt

The leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has said that there should be an easement in the restrictions set in Sabarimala by the Govt. He said unwanted restrictions are making Sabarimala weak and unbearable.

The senior Congress leader made it clear that Congress will not try to break law in Sabarimala. He said the KPCC leaders who reached Sabarimala will give the report to Devaswom board on Monday.

Meanwhile, BJP is seeking legal means to remove the restrictions set by Govt in Sabarimala. BJP will file a petition in high court to avoid the restrictions set by Police near the temple. The party will point out that citing law and order issues, police are interfering in the rights of pilgrims. The issue of K Surendran being stopped at Nilakkal despite having an irumudi will be highlighted.

Meanwhile, Sabarimala Karmasamithi will see Governor P Sadasivam requesting him to lift the restrictions in Sabarimala. The meeting will take place in Kottayam guest house.