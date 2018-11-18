SBI Account holders can’t do internet banking by November 30, without doing this

The public sector bank, State Bank of India has issued a notice asking its customers to register their mobile numbers before November 30, 2018, in order to use their phone banking services uninterrupted

SBI’s corporate site has issued a banner that avers – “Attention Dear Internet Banking users, please register your mobile number with Bank immediately through any Branch, if not already registered, failing which your access to Internet Banking Services may be stopped with effect from 01.12.2018.

The order has been issued in line with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines which make it compulsory for the commercial banks to ask their customers to mandatorily register for SMS alerts for electronic banking transactions.

A circular issued by the RBI in July 2017 stated that the banks may not offer facilities like electronic transactions, other than ATM cash withdrawals, to customers who do not provide mobile numbers. The SBI website adds that the customers can enjoy the service in an “uninterrupted” manner, by registering their mobile number with the bank.

If the customers are yet to register their number with the State Bank of India, they can either do it by visiting the branch or through an ATM.