Security beefed-up at Sabarimala to cover up lack of facilities: Thiruvanchoor

The police security has been beefed up at Sabarimala in order to cover up the lack of facilities there, alleges Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan.

Thiruvanchoor was accompanied by Congress MLA’s Adoor Prakash and V.S.Sivakumar.

They said that Sabarimala pilgrims are disappointed about amenities and said devotees are declining. Amenities for Sabarimala devotees ought to be improved, they said. Police Raj at Sabarimala. The government should withdraw police, they said.

“Devotees are suffering because of the lapses of devaswom board and government. I will submit a report in the assembly regarding this”, said Thiruvanchoor after visiting Sabarimala with Congress leaders Adoor Prakash and V .S. Sivakumar.

The MLAs visited KSRTC stand, toilet block, and cloakroom and bath areas at Sabarimala. The buses were stopped at Nilakkal for 2-3 hours. MLAs met them and said that many devotees including children are not getting food and water at Sabarimala.