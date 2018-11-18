Sunny Leone’s latest dance performance is breaking the internet : Watch Video

Sunny Leone took to Instagram to share her video where she is seen matching the dance steps to Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s popular number Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha along with other people on the shooting set. Sunny Leone, as usual, became the limelight of the video with her stunning looks and dancing skills.

In the video, she looks drop-dead gorgeous in netted black dress and high heels. She has paired her looks with subtle make-up and fully curled-up hair.

Sharing the video, she captioned it as, “Happy Sunday!! @hitendrakapopara @jeetihairtstylist @vishnudevaofficial @tomasmoucka @sunnyrajani.”

Earlier, she has shared her picture in a pastel blue top and midnight blue jacket. She has paired her looks with dangle earrings and minimal makeup.

On the professional front, Sunny Leone is gearing up for her Kollywood debut with the film Veermadevi, where she will be seen playing the role of a goddess. The first poster of the film has already created a stir. However, the film landed in a controversy for offending the members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike’s youth wing. The members of the wing aren’t happy with Sunny playing the role of their beloved goddess. According to the wing, Sunny, who was an adult film star, is not fit to play the role of the warrior princess.