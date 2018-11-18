Teaser of Hockey World Cup Title Song Released : Watch Here

AR Rahman took to social media to release the much-anticipated official theme song and video of the Men’s World cup on Sunday.

The Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018 is set to commence from the 28th November 2018 in Bhubaneswar, India in which 16 teams’ alongside hosts India will compete for the coveted trophy.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had earlier announced that his government would collaborate with music director AR Rahman and lyricist Gulzar for the title song and he acknowledged the release of the teaser.

‘Presenting the promo for ‘Jai Hind India’ the song for Hockey World Cup 2018 with Shah Rukh Khan and wonderful musicians who have collaborated for this track’, India’s legendary composer AR Rahman wrote on his official Twitter handle.

Soon after the release of the video, CM Naveen Patnaik thanked AR Rahman, stating the ‘catchy’ teaser captures the excitement and euphoria of Hockey lovers across the country.

‘Thanks @arrahman ji for #OdishaWorldCupAnthem. The catchy teaser captures the excitement & euphoria of hockey lovers across India for #HockeyWorldCup2018. Looking forward to the full version & watching you live in #Bhubaneswar & #Cuttack’, he wrote on his Twitter handle.