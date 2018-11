A 19-year-old was inhaling spray from a deodorant can with a towel over his head when his heart stopped.

The teenager was in rehab for using cannabis and ketamine when he started looking for different intoxicating substances after he relapsed.

He inhaled deodorant spray which makes people feel dizzy but became hyperactive and went into cardiac arrest. Medics warned young people against using solvents and household objects for intoxication.