BREAKING NEWS – Devotees arrested at Sannidhanam

Police arrested the devotees who protested at Valiya Nadapanthal at Sabarimala.

Hundreds of Ayyappa devotees are protesting inside the Sabarimala temple against the police decision to evacuate devotes from the temple and to not allow them to stay overnight for pooja and offerings. The devotees, chanting Ayyapa hymns, staged protests at the temple hall next to the 18 sacred steps, demanding that the stringent restrictions and security should be removed.

The protests started at around 10:30 pm on. Police have imposed Section 144 – which prohibits the gathering of more than four people at a place – inside temple premises, even as the devotees gathered there continued to chant Lord Ayyappa hymns. Cops arrested a number of devotees who were agitating inside the temple premises late on Sunday night. Earlier top police officials had negotiated with the devotees. But it failed. Then after police decided to arrest them.

The arrested devotees will be transferred to the police station at Pamba. Earlier Four persons who lead the protest were taken into custody.