Latest NewsIndia

Cyclone Gaja : Tamil Nadu MPs, MLAs to contribute one month salary to relief fund

To retrieve them from the unprecedented damage, a sum of Rs one crore will be provided from the DMK Trust

Nov 19, 2018, 06:36 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu announced contributing one month’s salary of its Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) towards the relief activities associated with the cyclone Gaja.

To retrieve them from the unprecedented damage, a sum of Rs one crore will be provided from the DMK Trust,” he said in a statement. DMK MPs and MLAs will contribute their one month’s salary, Stalin, also state Leader of Opposition, said. His party’s contribution was aimed at aiding the “relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts,” Stalin said.

While the DMK has no Lok Sabha MPs, it has four members in the Rajya Sabha. Its strength in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly now stands at 88 following the death of its then party chief M Karunanidhi in August this year. Cyclone ‘Gaja’, which had crossed Tamil Nadu coast last Friday between Nagapattinam and nearby Vedaranyam, has so far claimed 45 lives and left a trail of destruction, uprooting 1.7 lakh trees and damaging 88,102 hectares of agricultural land in the affected districts. ‘Gaja’ had caused severe damage in the districts of Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Tiruvarur in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal in neighbouring Puducherry.

Tags

Related Articles

Dec 2, 2017, 01:42 pm IST

Will the TDP government fulfill their poll promises?

Rajni
May 31, 2018, 04:39 pm IST

‘Who Are You’ ? RajniKanth Stunned by a Youngster’s Question. Watch Video

Jan 19, 2018, 05:47 pm IST

NEET model exam for engineering a good aspect – kerala

Jan 12, 2018, 02:13 pm IST

This is what Surya says about Kamal and Rajini’s politics

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close