Dulquer Salmaan joins the final schedule of ‘Oru Yamandan Premakadha’

Dulquer Salmaan has joined the last schedule of ‘Oru Yamandan Premakadha’. The team had been on a break for a few months as Dulquer was caught up with his other projects. Now that the actor has joined the sets, the makers will be trying to wrap up the shoot in quick time.

The movie is being directed by B.C. Noufal and scripted by the superhit writer duo of Bibin George and Vishnu Unnikrishnan. Anto Joseph is producing the movie under his banner Anto Joseph Film Company.

‘Oru Yamandan Premakadha’ is expected to be a complete commercial entertainer on the lines of Vishnu Unnikrishnan-Bibin George duo’s previous scripts, ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’ and ‘Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan’. Nikhila Vimal and ‘Theevandi’ fame Samyuktha Menon play the two female leads. Salim Kumar, Soubin Shahir, Hareesh Kanaran, Dharmajan, Bibin and Vishnu Unnikrishnan are also part of the movie’s cast.

Dulquer will be seen as a local Malayali chap in the movie. The story is set in the Fort Kochi and Mattanchery region, a terrain explored numerous times in Malayalam cinema. But the makers have assured that the audience can expect to see an unseen fun side of Dulquer in this movie.