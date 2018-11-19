Latest Newscelebrities

Esha Gupta sizzles in her bikini avatar: See Pics

Nov 19, 2018, 10:19 am IST
Actress Esha Gupta is known for posting hot and temperature soaring photos on her social media accounts. And needless to says, we instantly melt from her intense hot photos. Esha who is currently in Dubai shared a photo in a bikini and the internet is already losing their heart over it. Esha’s Instagram handle is flooded with her beautiful photos and she is always treating her 3.1 million fans with her hot photos.

The actress was even shamed for posting such semi-nude photos, however, Esha handled the situation like a pro and posted similar photos to shut down the naysayers.

Check out the latest photo of bikini-clad Esha Gupta.

 

Hi Dubai

