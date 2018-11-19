Govt to build 13,000 houses for cyclone affected families

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday directed to allot houses under the Biju Pucca Ghar scheme to 13,000 families affected by severe cyclonic storm Titli in October this year.

The government will spend Rs 176 crore for the construction of the houses.The Chief Minister also directed to issue all the work orders on a specific date in all the blocks to the beneficiaries in order to maintain transparency.It was also decided that local businessmen and self-help groups (SHGs) will be engaged to carry out the house construction work in an expeditious manner, said an official.

It was decided that the concerned SHGs will be provided extra financial assistance.The government will also urge the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to assist the SHGs, train the masons and provide assistance to the cyclone-affected families.