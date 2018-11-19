Latest NewsRecipe

How To Make Egg and Garlic Fried Rice

Nov 19, 2018, 11:52 am IST
Ingredients Of Egg And Garlic Fried Rice

  • 2 Tbsp Oil
  • 1 Tbsp Garlic, chopped
  • 2 tsp Spring Onion, chopped
  • 1 tsp Ginger, chopped
  • 1 Red Chilli, chopped
  • 1 Egg
  • 2 Cups Cooked Rice
  • 1 tsp Salt
  • 1 tsp Black Pepper Powder
  • 1 tsp Soya Sauce

How to Make Egg and Garlic Fried Rice
1. Heat oil in a pan on medium flame and add the chopped garlic to it. Cook until lightly golden.

2. Now add a teaspoon of spring onion, ginger and red chilli. Saute for a minute.

3. Break an egg in the pan. Mix and cook until scrambled.

4. Then pour the cooked rice and combine well with the ingredients with light hands.

5. Add salt and black pepper powder and mix thoroughly pouring soya sauce over the rice.

6. Again add a teaspoon of spring onion to the rice and stir fry for a minute.

7. Transfer the tasty fried rice in a bowl and serve hot garnished with spring onions.

