“Is Kerala under the rule of ‘Hitler?” Chennithala asks

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala slammed the Chief Minister over the police action against devotees at Sabarimala.

“Innocent devotees are being arrested, who sought shelter at Valiya Nadappandhal. All are not Sangh Parivar activists, is Kerala under the rule of Hitler?” Chennithala asked.

“Arresting real devotees, who climb the hills to offer prayers, can not be accepted, he added.

Earlier on Saturday night, Kerala police had arrested at least 72 devotees when they decided to stay and protest peacefully after the temple gates were closed. They were carrying out ‘namajapa’ protest outside the Sannidhanam.

Today, the Kerala High Court also slammed the Communist government and the police for harassing innocent devotees. In the past too, the court had slammed the communist government for police excesses demanding a report. The administration had arrested more than 3000 people while putting up bail amounts as high as Rs 13 lakh for the arrested devotees.