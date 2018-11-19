KeralaLatest NewsPolitics

“Is Kerala under the rule of ‘Hitler?” Chennithala asks

Nov 19, 2018, 08:26 pm IST
Less than a minute
ramesh

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala slammed the Chief Minister over the police action against devotees at Sabarimala.

“Innocent devotees are being arrested, who sought shelter at Valiya Nadappandhal. All are not Sangh Parivar activists, is Kerala under the rule of Hitler?” Chennithala asked.

“Arresting real devotees, who climb the hills to offer prayers, can not be accepted, he added.

Earlier on Saturday night, Kerala police had arrested at least 72 devotees when they decided to stay and protest peacefully after the temple gates were closed. They were carrying out ‘namajapa’ protest outside the Sannidhanam.

Today, the Kerala High Court also slammed the Communist government and the police for harassing innocent devotees. In the past too, the court had slammed the communist government for police excesses demanding a report. The administration had arrested more than 3000 people while putting up bail amounts as high as Rs 13 lakh for the arrested devotees.

Tags

Related Articles

hrithik-roshan-spotted-with-Sussanne
May 1, 2018, 07:01 pm IST

Hrithik Roshan spotted with Ex. wife and sons in theatre: See pics

Jun 29, 2018, 04:48 pm IST

A new mobile app ‘ReUnite’ for intercept missing, abandoned kids

this-cute-kid-beats-gorgeous-samanthas-dance-moves
Apr 20, 2018, 02:24 pm IST

This cute kid beats gorgeous Samantha’s dance moves

RSS111
Apr 16, 2018, 10:52 pm IST

This is what RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has to say about Bharat and Bharatiyas

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close