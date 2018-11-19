Latest NewsTechnology

ISRO set to launch 10 missions in 100 days

Nov 19, 2018, 11:06 pm IST
India’s space agency, ISRO is set to launch 10 missions in 100 days, including one to send four satellites into the space that will enable satellite-based internet in the country, ISRO chief Dr K Sivan said in an interview.

The ISRO chief revealed that four high-throughput communication satellites will be launched in the next three months, which would be dedicated to the country’s Digital India programme. The four satellites will provide a 70-100 GB per second data link.

On November 14, ISRO successfully launched the GSLV Mk III or the “Baahubali” rocket that carried India’s sophisticated GSAT-29 satellite into orbit. It was the ninth successful launch by ISRO this year.

