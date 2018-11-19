ISRO set to launch 10 missions in 100 days

India’s space agency, ISRO is set to launch 10 missions in 100 days, including one to send four satellites into the space that will enable satellite-based internet in the country, ISRO chief Dr K Sivan said in an interview.

The ISRO chief revealed that four high-throughput communication satellites will be launched in the next three months, which would be dedicated to the country’s Digital India programme. The four satellites will provide a 70-100 GB per second data link.

On November 14, ISRO successfully launched the GSLV Mk III or the “Baahubali” rocket that carried India’s sophisticated GSAT-29 satellite into orbit. It was the ninth successful launch by ISRO this year.