Kerala Government is with the devotees in the Sabarimala issue, says Pinarayi Vijayan

LDF government is with the devotees in the Sabarimala issue,said Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Today.

“RSS had made plans to create a clash at Sabarimala and several people had reached there to create problem purposefully”, said the CM while inaugurating the state meet held by KUWJ at Kozhikode.

“The state government is not adamant in Sabarimala issue. The government cannot do anything other than respecting the Supreme Court Verdict. The court has allowed women to enter Sabarimala”, said Pinarayi.