Actor Mohanlal said that Malayalam cinema won’t be affected by the ‘Me Too’ campaign.

Me Too is not an organization and some people are seeing it as only a fashion, he said. He was talking to the reporters in a press meet held to discuss ‘Onnanu Nammal’ (We are one) programme, co-ordinated by AMMA for finding the money to the flood relief fund.

He also clarified that Dileep will not participate in the programme.