‘Mom dressed me for father’s wedding with Kareena Kapoor’ says Sara Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan who will make her debut in the film industry with Kedarnath was recently on the sets of Koffee With Karan with her dad.

However, both Saif and Sara took an intense turn in the episode when they talked about the former’s wedding to Kareena and how Sara’s mom Amrita had dressed her for the occasion. Saif said, “When I was getting married to Kareena and Sara was very excited and wanted to come over.. For some reason, before going down I wrote a note to Amrita (Singh). And I said, ‘You know this is a new chapter starting and you know, we’have had our history and everything.’ Something along the lines of good wishes, I hope for both of us and something, you know to carry on, I sent it to Kareena. And I said, ‘Have a look at this, if it’s ok, I’m thinking of sending it across whatever.’ And Kareena said, ‘I think it’s really nice.’ I sent it across and then Sara called me and said, ‘You know I was coming anyway but now I am coming with a happy heart even more.’”

To this, Sara immediately replied, “I must tell you mom dressed me for my father’s wedding.” Saif and Kareena got married on October 16, 2012.