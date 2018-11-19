Oxford Dictionary Announces Word of The Year

Oxford Dictionary recently announced the ‘Word of the Year’ – the word vastly used by people around the world and sadly it seems a little disturbing.

The word ‘toxic’ is the word of the year since the sheer scope of its application that has made it the standout choice.” Toxic means poisonous and according to the Oxford Dictionary, the word has been vastly applied by people to describe an array of things, situations, concerns, and events.

Oxford stated, “Toxic has truly taken off into the realm of metaphor, as people have reached for the word to describe workplaces, schools, cultures, relationships and stress.” Reportedly, it is the Me Too campaign that turned the spotlight to the word toxic.