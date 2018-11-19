Latest NewsFunny

Oxford Dictionary Announces Word of The Year

Nov 19, 2018, 10:38 pm IST
Less than a minute

Oxford Dictionary recently announced the ‘Word of the Year’ – the word vastly used by people around the world and sadly it seems a little disturbing.

The word ‘toxic’ is the word of the year since the sheer scope of its application that has made it the standout choice.” Toxic means poisonous and according to the Oxford Dictionary, the word has been vastly applied by people to describe an array of things, situations, concerns, and events.

Oxford stated, “Toxic has truly taken off into the realm of metaphor, as people have reached for the word to describe workplaces, schools, cultures, relationships and stress.” Reportedly, it is the Me Too campaign that turned the spotlight to the word toxic.

Tags

Related Articles

Aug 14, 2018, 09:44 am IST

Mumbai Ranked as the Biggest contributor of Noise Pollution: Study

Oct 21, 2018, 04:45 pm IST

J&K: 3 Terrorists Shot Dead, Several Injured In Encounter

Jul 28, 2018, 12:51 pm IST

(VIDEO)Police Officer Stops 18-Lakhs Worth Ducati Diavel, But What he Asked to the Bike Owner Will surprise You

Feb 11, 2018, 11:58 am IST

No more negative roles now its something new says Actress Reyhna Malhotra

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close