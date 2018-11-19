KeralaLatest News

Ramesh Chennithala Condemns the Mass Arrest at Sannidhanam

Nov 19, 2018, 11:06 am IST
Pilgrims are coming in mass numbers to Sabarimala despite all the protests and issues happening around. Cases have been filed against about 150 protestors who can be identified from their face for taking part in the nama japa protest. The protestors had allegedly tried to break the prohibitory orders set by police.

The leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has condemned the mass arrest at Sabarimala. He said such a move cannot be accepted and that the devotees who were arrested should immediately be released on bail. He added that if Govt tries to suppress devotees using force, they will have to face dire consequences.

