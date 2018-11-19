Realme U1 to be Launched on this Date. Know All About It

Realme U1 is set to debut in India on November 28. The company is sending out media invites for the launch of the Realme U1, which will be the first phone in this series. This is a selfie-centric smartphone as per the invite and it will also be the world’s first device to be powered by the new Helio P70 chipset.

Realme first confirmed the existence of new U-series smartphone at India Mobile Congress last month. Last week, the company shared further details about the device including the fact that it will be the first smartphone to use MediaTek Helio P70 chipset.

The listing reveals that the Realme UI will be “the most powerful selfie camera ever”. users can sign up for updates regarding the phone via the ‘Notify Me’, though the launch will only happen on November 28.

With disruptive smartphones like the Realme 1, Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro and Realme C1 in its lineup, the company is expanding its portfolio to target new kind of customers with its Realme U1. The smartphone is also found to have a waterdrop-style notch display, similar to the OnePlus 6T and many other newly launched Android smartphones. Moreover, the presence of MediaTek Helio P70 on the Realme U1 will bring a bunch of new improvements such as high-resolution depth engine, faster multi-frame noise reduction, anti-blooming engine, and accurate AI (artificial intelligence) detection.