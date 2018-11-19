Some Healthy Options For Night Shift Workers

If you are a shift worker and have erratic eating habits, then bring these diet tips to practice for a healthy work-life balance.
Try these healthy options instead of junk foods and oily foods.
- Fresh fruit and vegetable juices
- Seasonal fruits and vegetables
- Wholegrain bread with hummus
- Dry cereals and grain salads such as couscous, quinoa, bulgur and barley
- Dry roasted nuts
- Trail mix
- Cottage cheese
- Fruit shakes made with low-fat milk
- Boiled eggs salads with vegetables
- Sandwiches made with low-fat meats like chicken and fish with vegetables
- Beans and sprouts
- Greek yoghurt
Post Your Comments