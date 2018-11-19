Health & FitnessLatest News

Some Healthy Options For Night Shift Workers

Nov 19, 2018, 12:08 pm IST
If you are a shift worker and have erratic eating habits, then bring these diet tips to practice for a healthy work-life balance.

Try these healthy options instead of junk foods and oily foods.

  1. Fresh fruit and vegetable juices
  2. Seasonal fruits and vegetables
  3. Wholegrain bread with hummus
  4. Dry cereals and grain salads such as couscous, quinoa, bulgur and barley
  5. Dry roasted nuts
  6. Trail mix
  7. Cottage cheese
  8. Fruit shakes made with low-fat milk
  9. Boiled eggs salads with vegetables
  10. Sandwiches made with low-fat meats like chicken and fish with vegetables
  11. Beans and sprouts
  12. Greek yoghurt

