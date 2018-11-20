49th edition of IFFI to begin today

The 49th edition of the International Film Festival of India will open today with the gala opening ceremony that will showcase the theme of New India through a variety of genres of cinema. This would entail a 90-minute power-packed programme incorporating elements and narratives of the rich and diverse kaleidoscope of the Indian film heritage and industry.

The colourful opening ceremony will showcase the themes of history, action and romance. Audiences will get to watch an array of on-stage scintillating performances by mainstream Bollywood artists – with Sonu Sood doing an action-packed set, Shilpa Rao doing a romantic bit and dancers opening the ceremony with a mesmerising act.

The ceremony will be graced by Governor of Goa, Smt. Mridula Sinha; Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting, Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore; PWD Minister Shri Sudin Madhav Dhavalikar; and Chairperson, Film Certification Appellate Tribunal, Shri Prasoon Joshi.

Apart from this, a host of celebrities will walk the red carpet, giving added colour to the ceremony. Amongst the big personalities, IFFI will have Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Julien Landais, Hrishita Bhatt, Madhur Bhandarkar, Subhash Ghai, Arijit Singh, Ramesh Sippy and Chin Han.

The ceremony is being held at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium, Goa, from 4.30 pm onwards.

Glimpses of the festival opening film “The Aspern Papers”, which tells a story of obsession, grandeur lost and dreams of Byronic adventures will be screened for the audience and the Director of the Film, Julien Landais will address the audience on the occasion.

Chairman, International competition jury and Polish Director Robert Glinski will also share his thoughts. Other jury members, namely Adrian Sitaru, Anna Ferraioli Ravel, Tom Fitz Patrick and Indian member Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra will also be present.