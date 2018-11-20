If four UDF leaders go to Sabarimala, it won’t be a violation of 144: Pinarayi

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan clarified that the prohibitory order imposed in Sabarimala is not same as that imposing on conflict-hit areas.

“The section 144 imposed at Sabarimala is not similar to the controls imposed at a conflict zone. We cannot say that people should not go to Sabarimala as a group. Then, no one will go to Sabarimala. If four UDF leaders go to Sabarimala, it won’t be a violation of 144″, said the chief minister.

“Congress is with RSS and they are trying to destroy the peace and secularism in our state. The protests are not part of the devotion. Police involved only when the protesters attacked media”, he added.