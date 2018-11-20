Indian Railways Introduces e-toilets in Trains Know All About it

E-toilets have been introduced in a railway coach by LLT Depot, Mumbai Division, Central Railways, for the first time. Eram Scientific, Kerala, a company that works in the water and sanitation sector, has developed these toilets for the Indian Railways.

The e-toilets, developed as a retro-fittable design, comprehensively address most toilet issues in train coaches.The toilets also have an auto pre-flush system. On sensing of the opening of the toilet door, the toilet pan is automatically flushed, giving a clean hygienic toilet for each use.

The floor is also auto cleaned after every five usages. The pan has a concealed piping with reduced joints that will ensure an increased flow of pressure.

Additionally, the toilets have improvised ventilation systems that are compatible with existing bio-toilets. The interiors have been done using plastic recycled crib sheets, which are made after hot pressing, empty tetra packs and shredded plastic waste of empty toothpaste/cosmetic tubes. The e-toilets also have improved ventilation system through Venturi Design Window.

These “environment-friendly toilets”, as claimed by the company, are easy to install due to their pre-fabricated steel structure. Meanwhile, the Indian Railways also plans to refurbish almost 2,000 old coaches by the end of this year. The national transporter, to improve its customer experience, will upgrade the old coaches by adding charging points for every seat, tray-tables, new fans, better seat covers, new taps, and pictures in the passages.