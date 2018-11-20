KSRTC revenues hit by police curbs in Sabarimala: MD Thachankary

KSRTC has curtailed its special services between Nilakkal and Pamba due to the shortage of passengers. KSRTC has suffered massive losses on its Sabarimala route as stringent restrictions imposed there have limited arrival of pilgrims, says KSRTC MD Tomin Thachankary.

KSRTC had to cancel 50 of its 310 chain services from Nilakkal to Pamba because they were not getting filled up. The police curbs had affected the KSRTC service. Fifty buses were pulled out. Nearly one lakh pilgrims who had booked tickets online faced total chaos as the police imposed travel restrictions.

“Ten electronic buses were pressed into service in the Nilakkal-Pampa route,” Thachankary said. “Losses have forced us to limit them to three. He said KSRTC employees do not have facilities at Pampa and Nilakkal to relax or even have food. We have written to the Devaswom Board seeking improved facilities.”.