Maldives to rejoin Commonwealth

Maldives’s new president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih announced that the country will rejoin Commonwealth.

The Maldives cabinet has approved to rejoin the Commonwealth, two years after withdrawing from the 53-nation grouping. President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih made the announcement, saying that the proposal will be sent to Parliament for ratification.

The country left the Commonwealth during former President Abdulla Yameen’s administration in October 2016, amid mounting pressure over corruption and deteriorating human rights.

The new government under Solih has begun to reset several decisions and policies of the previous administration. The two Supreme Court judges, who were imprisoned since the imposition of emergency, have been shifted to house arrest and a committee has been formed to release political detainees.