Police Takes Action Against BJP Leaders Who Ran into a Heated Verbal Exchange With Minister

Kasargode: BJP leaders who came for a discussion with Devaswom Minister on the issue of Sabarimala got arrested. The talks with Minister ran into an argument and Police arrested six BJP leaders including Kasaragod District present K Sreekanth. They were shifted to Hosdurg Police station.

It was in the morning that BJP leaders approached police seeking a chance to conduct a discussion with Minister. The minister Kadakampally Surendran eventually gave permission to have a talk with them. The discussion began well but its colours changed soon as it went to arguments and protests. The incident occured in Kanjangad Guest house.