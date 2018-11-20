KeralaLatest News

Police Takes Action Against BJP Leaders Who Ran into a Heated Verbal Exchange With Minister

Nov 20, 2018, 03:08 pm IST
Kasargode: BJP leaders who came for a discussion with Devaswom Minister on the issue of Sabarimala got arrested. The talks with Minister ran into an argument and Police arrested six BJP leaders including Kasaragod District present K Sreekanth. They were shifted to Hosdurg Police station.

It was in the morning that BJP leaders approached police seeking a chance to conduct a discussion with Minister. The minister Kadakampally Surendran eventually gave permission to have a talk with them. The discussion began well but its colours changed soon as it went to arguments and protests. The incident occured in Kanjangad Guest house.

