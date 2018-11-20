Sabarimala Issue : Human Rights Commission officials reach Pamba

State Human Rights Commission reached Pamba on Tuesday. Commission chairman Justice Antony Dominic, members K Mohan Kumar and P Mohana Das reached Pamba guest house at 9.30 a.m.

They will inspect the facilities at Pamba, nearby areas and Nilakkal.

A three-member team of State Human Rights Commission reaches Pamba, Kerala. #SabarimalaTemple pic.twitter.com/pWxPLhGZGE — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018

The visit is in the wake of a complaint to the commission that pilgrims are denied of basic facilities at Sabarimala.