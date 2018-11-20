Sabarimala Issue : Kerala Govt treat Ayyappa devotees like Gulag prisoners , says Amit Shah

On Monday, at least 69 people were arrested by the police after Sunday’s nigh crackdown for violating Section 144 in temple vicinity even as the BJP and Congress warned the LDF government against initiating actions against the genuine devotees.

BJP president Amit Shah has attacked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over his stand on the issue.

In a series of tweet, Shah said that Kerala government is treat Ayyappa devotees like Gulag prisoners. ‘If several reports of flushing resting places for devotees and them having to spend nights next to pig droppings & dustbin are true, then Pinarayi Vijayan must realize that he can’t treat Ayyappa devotees like inmates of Gulag. We won’t let LDF crush people’s faith with impunity,’ he said.

‘If Pinarayi Vijayan thinks he can rise against people’s movement to preserve Sabarimala by arresting K Surendran, our Thrissur District President and 6 others, then he is mistaken. We stand firmly with every Ayyappa devotee, who holds the Sabarimala tradition close to his heart,’ he added.