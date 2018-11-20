KeralaLatest NewsReligion & Faith

Sabarimala: Number of pilgrims shows a massive decrease

Nov 20, 2018, 03:26 pm IST
Less than a minute

Sabarimala witnessed a major drop in the number of devotees as the pilgrimage season enters the fourth day.

In the first four hours after the temple opens in the morning, the average number of devotees has dropped to 8,000 from over 10,000 in the previous year.

KSRTC has also curtailed its special services between Nilakkal and Pamba due to the shortage of passengers. Out of the 310 buses, 50 have stopped services. Only three of the 10 electric buses are conducting services now.

