Sony’S handheld NXCAM Camcorder is here. Read all you need to Know

Sony India has announced the HXR-NX200, a new introduction to its NXCAM handheld camcorder line-up. Aimed at professional videographers and content creators, the latest camcorder is claimed to deliver stunning 4K images. Targeting at professional videographers and content creators, the latest camcorder is capable of delivering stunning 4K images in beautiful colour achieved by the newly refined colour science. It is a cost-effective choice offering the entire professional features one needs in a robust yet compact chassis.

The HXR-NX200 is equipped with a 29mm wide- three angle G Lens alongside independent manual lens rings, enabling manual control of focus, zoom and iris, for quick and precise adjustment. A 12x optical zoom is dramatically enhanced with Sony’s unique By Pixel Super Resolution Technology, Clear Image Zoom, at 24x in HD and 18x in 4K. With the built-in 4 Step ND Filters, the HXR-NX200 is claimed to capture quality content in a multitude of environments, producing sharp, clear images without losing the details anytime, anywhere.

The newly launched HXR-NX200 is said to deliver beautiful images with the newly developed refined colour science. This advancement allows the camcorder to express more vivid, deep, a rich variation of colours and natural skin tones regardless of the exposure condition.

The HXR-NX200 NXCAM camcorder enables users to stream live events in HD when paired with the MCX-500 multi-camera live producer and the RM-30BP remote commander. Extending the recording format of Sony’s NXCAM family, the HXR-NX200 is capable of recording 4K XAVC S 100Mbps for good picture quality with less noise due to a higher bitrate.