Will not allow foreign military bases vows Cambodian Prime Minister

Nov 20, 2018, 01:53 pm IST
Cambodian Prime Minister, Hun Sen made it clears that he will not allow foreign military bases in the country.   Hun Sen pushed back against the idea of a foreign military base during the cabinet meeting. He said the country’s Constitution does not permit foreign troops in Cambodia.

His remarks come in the wake of a news report that suggested China is pushing for a naval base in southern Cambodia that would potentially provide Beijing with easier access to the South China Sea.

He also noted that he received a letter from US Vice President Mike Pence expressing concern about the report.

