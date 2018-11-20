Will not allow foreign military bases vows Cambodian Prime Minister

Cambodian Prime Minister, Hun Sen made it clears that he will not allow foreign military bases in the country. Hun Sen pushed back against the idea of a foreign military base during the cabinet meeting. He said the country’s Constitution does not permit foreign troops in Cambodia.

His remarks come in the wake of a news report that suggested China is pushing for a naval base in southern Cambodia that would potentially provide Beijing with easier access to the South China Sea.

He also noted that he received a letter from US Vice President Mike Pence expressing concern about the report.