Woman gang raped inside ATM counter

Nov 20, 2018, 06:24 am IST
A woman was allegedly raped by two persons inside an ATM kiosk located at Pilgrim Road near College Square in Odisha’s Cuttack city last night.

The victim was reportedly kidnapped and taken inside the ATM counter where the accused duo raped her. The wrongdoers later dumped her at a field in Jobra here.

Locals spotted the woman in a critical condition and informed the Malgodown Police. She was then rescued by cops and admitted to the SCB Medical College & Hospital here for medical examination and treatment.

On the basis of her statement, a case has been registered at the police station. The security guard of the ATM kiosk and one of his friends have been detained for questioning in connection with the incident.

