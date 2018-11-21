Latest Newscelebrities

All New Unseen photos from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding

Nov 21, 2018, 06:57 am IST
Deepika and Ranveer, after sharing photos from their mehendi ceremony and Konkani wedding, have now shared pics from their Sindhi wedding . Right from having a lavish wedding to dressing up for their weddings like royals, the couple has done it all.

Deepika and Ranveer took to social media to share pics from their wedding ceremonies and looks like not just netizens but celebs are equally smitten with the pics of the newlyweds.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Celebs like Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chaddha, Krystle D’souza, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shraddha Kapoor and more have posted their comments on the couple’s pictures and those are proof that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are loved by one and all.

While on the 14th, they tied the knot in a Konkani wedding setup, on the 15th, they got hitched again in Sindhi style.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh returned to India on November 18 from Lake Como Italy and after spending a couple of days in Mumbai, they left for Bangaluru earlier for their wedding reception on November 21.

