Clove Oil For Tooth Ache Relief

You Will Need

1-2 drops clove oil

What You Have To Do

Apply this oil directly on the affected tooth and leave it on.

Try to not lick the oil. Let it stay in place.

How Often You Need To Do This

You can apply this oil three to four times a day.

Why This Works

Cloves have been used for centuries in Eastern medicine to provide quick relief from a toothache. After a couple of minutes of applying the oil, you will notice your tooth pain diminishing. This is because of a key component of clove oil called eugenol that diminishes pain.

Caution