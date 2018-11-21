Health & FitnessLatest News

Clove Oil For Tooth Ache Relief

Nov 21, 2018
You Will Need

  • 1-2 drops clove oil

What You Have To Do

  • Apply this oil directly on the affected tooth and leave it on.
  • Try to not lick the oil. Let it stay in place.

How Often You Need To Do This

  • You can apply this oil three to four times a day.

Why This Works

  • Cloves have been used for centuries in Eastern medicine to provide quick relief from a toothache. After a couple of minutes of applying the oil, you will notice your tooth pain diminishing. This is because of a key component of clove oil called eugenol that diminishes pain.

Caution

  • Be prepared for a little pungency as cloves are a pungent spice. Inform your doctor if you use this medicament as eugenol can interfere with the bonding properties of some dental materials.

