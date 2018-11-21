Clove Oil For Tooth Ache Relief

You Will Need
- 1-2 drops clove oil
What You Have To Do
- Apply this oil directly on the affected tooth and leave it on.
- Try to not lick the oil. Let it stay in place.
How Often You Need To Do This
- You can apply this oil three to four times a day.
Why This Works
- Cloves have been used for centuries in Eastern medicine to provide quick relief from a toothache. After a couple of minutes of applying the oil, you will notice your tooth pain diminishing. This is because of a key component of clove oil called eugenol that diminishes pain.
Caution
- Be prepared for a little pungency as cloves are a pungent spice. Inform your doctor if you use this medicament as eugenol can interfere with the bonding properties of some dental materials.
