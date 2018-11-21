IFFI 18: Indian panorama begun

The Indian Panorama at the International Film Festival of India was inaugurated in Panaji, Goa. Well-known Malayalam filmmaker, Shaji Karun’s film was the opening film Secretary in the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, Amit Khare inaugurated the Indian Panorama in which as many as 26 feature films and 21 non-feature films will be screened.

Shaji Karun -directed Malayalam movie ‘Olu’ has been screened as the opening movie of the feature film category, while Kharvas directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale was screened as the opening non-feature film.

Indian Panorama, which represents finest films from across the country, has proved over the years an excellent platform for promoting regional cinema and talented filmmaker. There is a mix of Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Tulu, Ladakhi, Jasari and Hindi films