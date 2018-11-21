Cinemacelebrities

Sai Pallavi charging an extra remuneration for the reshoot days

Nov 21, 2018, 08:29 am IST
Sai Pallavi turned out to be a star actress after Fidaa turned out to be a massive hit. The actress never looked back and is lined up with a bunch of interesting projects. Sai Pallavi recently wrapped up the shoot of Hanu Raghavapudi’s romantic entertainer Padi Padi Leche Manasu. The movie has been slated for December 21st release across the globe.

The latest news is that the director asked for more dates of the actress for reshooting some of the scenes. Sources say that to adhere to the request of director the actress who is busy with other commitments is charging an extra remuneration for the reshoot days she is going to allot. With no other option left the makers also agreed to pay her more.

