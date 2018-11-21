Twitter CEO criticized for stirring caste hatred

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s India visit has mixed up in a storm after he posed with a placard knocking the Brahman community. Jack Dorsey has been accused of stirring hate against India’s highest caste after being photographed holding a poster declaring “smash Brahminical patriarchy”.

The picture was shared by a journalist and it took Twitter by storm, accusing him of inciting hate among people in India. The row exploded after a roundtable in which some women journalists participated. Dorsey also took part in the event, following which he along with the other six women participants posed for a picture. Dorsey was snapped holding the offending poster alongside six women who took part in a discussion on the role of Twitter in India.

The indication to Brahmins, the traditional priestly class who sit atop the firm caste hierarchy, annoyed some Hindus when the photograph was posted online on Sunday evening.

Twitter safeguarded Dorsey in comments posted on its official India page, saying a low-caste activist had “shared her personal experiences and gifted a poster to Jack”.

“It is not a statement from Twitter or our CEO, but a tangible reflection of our company’s efforts to see, hear and understand all sides of important public conversations that happen on our service around the world,” the company said.

The Twitter Co-founder and CEO, who came to India on November 10, visited several places from IIT-Delhi to actor Shah Rukh Khan’s house in Mumbai. He also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama.

Twitter has over 326 million users all over the world, a big chunk of which is from India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is one of the biggest supporters of the platform, has over 44.4 million followers on Twitter.