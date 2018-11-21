Vijay gives a huge donation for Gaja Cyclone Relief

Many celebrities are lending their hands to the people who got affected by the Gaja Cyclone in Tamil Nadu. Recently, actor Suriya’s family has donated 50 Lakh rupees, and Vijay Sethupathi has distributed 25 Lakh worth supplies to the affected areas.

Now Thalapathy Vijay has disbursed close to 50 Lakh funds to the accounts of his fan club heads by dividing them into small amounts to help various districts that got affected with the cyclone. Many Politicians have already donated their one-month income to the CM Relief Funds to help recover from Gaja.